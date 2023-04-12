Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Shmyhal, Austin meet at the Pentagon

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 9:06 PM 3 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet at the Pentagon on April 12, 2023. (Photo: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on April 12, the U.S. Defense Ministry reported.

Shmyhal said on Telegram that it was an "important meeting" which focused on liberating Ukrainian territory and ways to strengthen Ukraine's "capacity for the future."

"For a faster victory, Ukraine also needs more weapons: air defense, heavy artillery and equipment, mortars, and ammunition for them. I called on the U.S. to support the provision of longer-range missiles," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked the American people for their continued support of Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war.

Many believe that Ukraine's planned counteroffensive has the potential to be a pivotal turning point in the war.

On March 16, Austin said that "Ukraine doesn't have time to waste" ahead of the counteroffensive when it came to getting the weapons and training it needs for soldiers.

Austin is set to lead the 11th Ramstein summit, formally known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, on April 21. Ramstein summits are held to coordinate Kyiv's allies' efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
