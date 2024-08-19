Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Western aid, War, Military aid
Shares of German arms companies fall amid debate over aid to Ukraine, Spiegel says

by Kateryna Hodunova August 19, 2024 7:21 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier holds machine gun ammunition during a training with French servicemembers in a military training compound at an undisclosed location in Poland on April 4, 2024. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images)
Disputes within the German government over further aid to Ukraine led to a drop in the stock prices of German arms manufacturers, Spiegel reported on Aug. 19.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Aug. 17 that Germany's Finance Ministry was not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called the reports on Germany allegedly halting military aid for Ukraine a "manipulation."

Shares of German arms maker Rheinmetall, which have risen 28% over the past two weeks, fell 5% on Aug. 19 as soon as the markets opened, although by midday, the decline had been reduced to nearly 3%, according to Spiegel.

Shares of Bavarian arms manufacturers Renk and Hensoldt, after a sharp morning drop on the same day, had fallen about 4% by noon.

According to the agreed-upon state budget, Germany's military aid to Ukraine will be cut by half next year.

Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) this year but will only give 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in 2025.

Berlin is hoping that the shortfall will be made up by the profits from frozen Russian assets, Reuters reported.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
