Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Top police officer suspected of leading prostitution ring in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 11:03 PM 1 min read
Law enforcement authorities detained 15 people suspected of setting up a large-scale network of brothels in Kyiv on Feb. 1, Kyiv’s Prosecutor’s Office and the Security Service reported. (Security Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement authorities detained 15 people suspected of setting up a large-scale network of brothels in Kyiv on Feb. 1, Kyiv’s Prosecutor’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

The network was allegedly led by a deputy head of the migration police department of the National Police of Ukraine. The investigators didn't disclose the officer's name.

The illegal network’s profit amounted to over $1 million a month, according to the investigation.

The alleged perpetrators are suspected of renting apartments in the capital for women aged 18 to 30 subjected to sexual exploitation.

Other members of the criminal group include drivers working for the police and state-owned enterprises to transport prostitutes during curfew.

Law enforcement officers have conducted more than 30 searches at brothels, workplaces, and homes of the alleged perpetrators, and the National Police’s administration.

The investigation is still ongoing to locate and arrest people involved in the activities of the criminal network.

Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.