Top police officer suspected of leading prostitution ring in Kyiv

Law enforcement authorities detained 15 people suspected of setting up a large-scale network of brothels in Kyiv on Feb. 1, Kyiv’s Prosecutor’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

The network was allegedly led by a deputy head of the migration police department of the National Police of Ukraine. The investigators didn't disclose the officer's name.

The illegal network’s profit amounted to over $1 million a month, according to the investigation.

The alleged perpetrators are suspected of renting apartments in the capital for women aged 18 to 30 subjected to sexual exploitation.

Other members of the criminal group include drivers working for the police and state-owned enterprises to transport prostitutes during curfew.

Law enforcement officers have conducted more than 30 searches at brothels, workplaces, and homes of the alleged perpetrators, and the National Police’s administration.

The investigation is still ongoing to locate and arrest people involved in the activities of the criminal network.

