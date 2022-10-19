Security Service arrests 4 people in Vinnytsia Oblast for filming and sharing videos of drone strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The individuals had shared videos of kamikaze drone strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in the region with "colleagues", who shared them further, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) wrote on Telegram.

Within half an hour, the SBU wrote, the videos had already appeared on Russian channels, and within an hour, a repeat strike was made on the facilities.



"I am aware of the error in my actions," one of the arrested individuals is reported to have said. "My video materials could have been used to correct the accuracy of the strike. I have no intention of harming Ukraine or helping the aggressor state."



Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the sharing of video and photo material of strikes soon after they occur has often resulted in repeat strikes with improved accuracy, and is strictly forbidden.