Ukraine-bound grain ship’s engine fails in Bosphorus.

A cargo ship passing through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait overnight to take grain from Ukraine as part of a U.N.-brokered agreement experienced a minor engine breakdown, the second such event this week, Reuters reported.

Two hours later, the Briza vessel was to proceed to an anchorage area in the southern Bosphorus by tug boats. Ukraine has exported over 1.7 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs through the sea routs since UN-backed deal between Ukraine and Russia was signed.