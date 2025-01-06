Skip to content
Russian agents plotted terror attack near Kyiv by blowing up 16-year-old co-conspirator, SBU claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 6, 2025 2:54 PM 2 min read
The group, involved in the alleged plot, acted on the instructions of the Russian handler, the SBU said. (Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a group of Russian agents who planned to carry out a mass terror attack involving a 16-year-old boy against a Ukrainian military unit in Kyiv Oblast, the SBU claimed on Jan. 6.

The boy, disguised as a soldier, was allegedly instructed to plant explosives at an entrance to a military facility premises in December 2024. The plotters then intended to detonate the explosives remotely, killing the boy as well, the Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that the boy was not aware he was to be killed as part of the attack.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of recruiting underage Ukrainians for sabotage operations against the Ukrainian military across the country.

The four suspects accused of involvement in the plot acted separately but under instructions of a single Russian handler, the SBU said. The weapons for the alleged terror attack had been previously manufactured by two residents of Vinnytsia Oblast.

The boy arrived in Kyiv Oblast and settled in a hotel. According to the statement, he picked up a backpack with an explosive device and a military uniform left in a designated place. They were brought there earlier by another 19-year-old man, the SBU said.

After changing his clothes, the minor arrived at the place and planted the explosives, which were disguised in the backpack, the SBU said. The counterintelligence agency reportedly uncovered the plot in advance and prevented the terror attack.

All four suspects were detained. If charged, they can face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Assassinations of pro-war figures seek to demoralize Russia, punish war criminals
The Dec. 17 killing of Russian Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov in Moscow — reportedly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) — is the most high-profile assassination of a Russian military official to date. It’s not the first one, however. Military officials, propagandists, and those seen as col…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
