SBU reports uncovering 2 foreigners allegedly helping to prepare Russian attacks on Odesa military HQ

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on April 5 that they had arrested two foreigners who allegedly worked for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Odesa.

The SBU claimed the suspects were helping to prepare a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Armed Forces regional headquarters in Odesa Oblast.

The nationality of the suspects is unclear. However, the SBU reported that the two are from "one of the countries in the Southern Caucasus." These are either Armenia, Azerbaijan, or Georgia.

The FSB allegedly tasked the suspects with reconnaissance of the locations where Ukrainian troops were based to pinpoint their coordinates on Google Maps. The SBU said the two gathered "maximum information" about the personnel stationed there, military equipment, and operational characteristics.

"In case of receiving intelligence, the occupiers planned to carry out a series of targeted missile and drone strikes on military infrastructure and combat positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces," the SBU said in a statement.

According to the SBU, the suspects also established a recruitment center for the informants in Odesa under cover of the enterprise providing assistance for legalizing foreign citizens.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 5 that suspects allegedly tracked air defense and Ukrainian forces locations in Odesa and shared the intelligence with the FSB.

If proven guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.

As a reward for their work for the FSB, the suspects were eyeing "positions" in the occupation administration in case Russian forces managed to occupy Odesa. One suspect sought to become the head of the regional branch of the FSB, while the other aspired to lead the city council, according to the prosecutors.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin still hoped to seize major Ukrainian cities, such as Kyiv and Odesa, and that Russia could breach Ukraine's defenses in the summer if allies do not provide more ammunition.