News Feed, Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, Anastasia Trofimova, Russians at War, Toronto Film Festival, Culture
Edit post

Ukraine's SBU investigating director of controversial 'Russians at War' documentary Trofimova

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 2:40 PM 2 min read
Anastasia Trofimova, director of the documentary, "Russians At War," during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2024. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened an investigation of Anastasia Trofimova, the Russian director of the documentary Russians at War, said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, on Oct. 7.

Canadian-Russian director Trofimova's documentary has faced criticism for what many perceive as an attempt to whitewash Russian soldiers involved in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The movie was brought into the spotlight when it appeared on the official list of screenings at the prestigious Venice and Toronto film festivals.  

Trofimova is investigated on the charges of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and illegally crossing Ukraine's internationally recognized borders when filming in the Russian-occupied territories.

The Kyiv Independent requested a press copy of the film for review, but we were not provided with one.

According to testimonies, the movie portrays Russian soldiers in Ukraine as ordinary people, never shows or mentions the war crimes committed by them in Ukraine, and subtly questions the truthfulness of Ukrainian testimonies of them.

Is 'Russians at War' propaganda? We asked 7 people in film who saw it
The documentary “Russians at War” has sparked controversy since its debut on the festival circuit, with many accusing it of whitewashing Russian soldiers and their crimes in Ukraine. Canadian-Russian director Anastasia Trofimova has defended the film, calling it “anti-war.” After facing backlash,…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

Earlier in her career, Trofimova worked for Russia Today, a Kremlin-backed propaganda outlet.

At first, Toronto Film Festival organizers decided to pull the film from the schedule, citing security concerns, but later decided to hold a special screening for the film after the end of the festival in September, drawing widespread criticism.

Trofimova received $340,000 from the Canada Media Fund for her movie.

Although Yurchyshyn welcomed Canadian lawmakers' conclusion that Canada should not fund such films, he initiated the case to be opened against Trofimova because "it is Ukraine that should be the first to initiate Trofimova's case."

The Ukrainian lawmaker also said that he would aim for "a tougher punishment for violating the Ukrainian law" than merely suspending Canadian tax-payer money to finance her movies.

Toronto Film Festival resumes 'Russians at War' screening, ignoring widespread criticism
After announcing on Sept. 12 that screenings of the controversial documentary “Russians at War” would be paused due to “significant threats to festival operations and public safety,” the film is set to return to the Toronto International Film Festival’s lineup on Sept. 17. The Toronto International…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
Editors' Picks

