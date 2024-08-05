SBU intercepts large-scale FSB saboteur network across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 5 that it had intercepted a "large-scale" sabotage network organized by Russia's Federal Security Service, which was operating across at least six oblasts and involved two Ukrainian government officials.

According to the SBU, the network consisted of nine individuals who were simultaneously arrested in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts.

One of those detained is a member of the Dnipro City Council and another is an official in the city council of Yuzhne, a town in Odesa Oblast.

The individuals in question are accused of scouting the locations of critical infrastructure and Ukrainian military positions and then sharing the details with their Russian handlers.

The suspects have been charged with treason and face life in prison if convicted, the SBU said.