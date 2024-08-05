Skip to content
SBU intercepts large-scale FSB saboteur network across Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller August 5, 2024 12:35 PM 1 min read
A suspected spy accused of working for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Aug. 5, 2024. (Security Service of Ukraine)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 5 that it had intercepted a "large-scale" sabotage network organized by Russia's Federal Security Service, which was operating across at least six oblasts and involved two Ukrainian government officials.

According to the SBU, the network consisted of nine individuals who were simultaneously arrested in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts.

One of those detained is a member of the Dnipro City Council and another is an official in the city council of Yuzhne, a town in Odesa Oblast.

The individuals in question are accused of scouting the locations of critical infrastructure and Ukrainian military positions and then sharing the details with their Russian handlers.

The suspects have been charged with treason and face life in prison if convicted, the SBU said.

6 detained in Odesa for allegedly setting fire to military vehicles on Russia’s orders
A group of Odesa residents, aged 18 to 24, allegedly acted on the order of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The suspects made contact with Russia via Telegram channels while looking for “easy money,” according to the SBU.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
