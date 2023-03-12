Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU identifies soldier executed by Russia after saying ‘Glory to Ukraine!’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 9:12 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video shared on social media on March 6, 2023, of a man identified as Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky, allegedly shot dead by his captors.
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on March 12 that the results of an investigation showed that the serviceman who was seen in a widely-shared video, executed by his captors after saying the patriotic salute “Glory to Ukraine!”, was Oleksandr Matsievskyi.

42-year-old Matsievskyi was a sniper of the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of the territorial defense of Chernihiv Oblast.

According to the SBU, Matsievsky is understood to have been executed on Dec. 30 last year, shortly after his capture near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

In the evening of March 12, Matsievskyi was awarded posthumously by President Zelensky as a Hero of Ukraine, the highest individual honor in the country.

On March 6, popular Ukrainian bloggers shared a video in which an unarmed man in a military uniform with a Ukrainian flag was shot by multiple rifle bursts after saying the Ukrainian national salute.

Final confirmation took days as there was initial confusion about the man's identity.

On March 7, Ukraine's 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade tentatively identified the soldier as its serviceman who went missing near Bakhmut on Feb. 3. Shortly after their statement, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces presented the same version in their own post, but added that final confirmation would come after an investigation.

Search ongoing for identity of Ukrainian POW allegedly executed by Russia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.