Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU accuses 3 Russian proxies of torture during occupation of Mykolaiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 6:13 PM 1 min read
The entrance to a torture chamber in liberated Mykolaiv Oblast. (Photo: SBU)
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on May 10 that it identified three individuals from Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast who set up a torture chamber during the occupation of Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to the SBU, the three individuals joined Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast prior to the start of the full-scale invasion.

One of the three men was a commander, while the other two were his subordinates. He had reportedly been appointed to control a village in Mykolaiv Oblast’s Bashtanskyi District during Russia’s occupation of the region.

Under his orders, Russian soldiers kidnapped local residents and subjected them to "numerous kinds of" torture.

Four residents of the village were detained, including former servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the orders of the commander, soldiers "locked the victims in a cold utility room and cellar without access to fresh air," the SBU wrote.

The prisoners were also "brutally beaten and kept for a long time in unsanitary conditions, without water and food."

According to the SBU, Russian forces were trying to obtain information about the locations of Ukrainian military bases.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
