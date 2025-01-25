SBU foils Russian missile plot on Ukrainian military institute, arrests cadet collaborating with FSB

This audio is created with AI assistance

An 18-year-old military cadet has been charged with treason for allegedly aiding Russian special services, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Jan. 24.

The cadet, transferred to Lviv Oblast for training, reportedly communicated with a representative of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and provided sensitive information in exchange for monetary rewards.

According to the statement, the suspect transmitted data on the locations of military facilities, troop deployments, and the aftermath of shelling in the region.

"Law enforcement officers exposed her activities and prevented potential strikes on Ukrainian military positions," the statement said.

She used a mobile messenger to send geolocations of training facilities and barracks, which were relocated from Kharkiv to Lviv following the full-scale invasion.

The FSB allegedly planned to evacuate her from Ukraine to Russia via a third country after the completion of her mission.

The cadet was detained by the SBU while attempting to send coordinates to the FSB and flee the military institute. During searches, officers seized a mobile phone and a laptop containing evidence of her collaboration.

​​The SBU revealed that the cadet planned to provide the FSB with the geolocations of official university buildings where other cadets, including her classmates, were staying.

She is currently being held without bail, and the court has imposed a preventive measure of detention under Article 208 of Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code.

The pre-trial investigation, conducted by members of the SBU Department in Lviv Oblast, is ongoing.

The charges under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine carry a penalty of up to 15 years or life imprisonment, along with confiscation of property.