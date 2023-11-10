Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Odesa Oblast resident detained for allegedly aiding Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain infrastructure

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 3:31 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained an Odesa Oblast resident for allegedly aiding Russia to strike Ukrainian grain export infrastructure, the SBU said on Nov. 10, 2023. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained an Odesa Oblast resident for allegedly aiding Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain export infrastructure, the SBU said on Nov. 10.

The woman, a resident of the seaside village of Primorske, is suspected of passing information to Russia on Ukrainian grain logistics centers on the Black Sea coast, as well as on military targets.

Russian forces used this information to target drone and missile strikes on the military and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, according to the Security Service.

The suspected spy was passing the information through her son, who lives in Russia and is in contact with Russian intelligence services, the SBU said.

The detainee is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Russia has escalated its attacks against Ukraine's ports and grain infrastructure following Moscow's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

The Ukrainian Navy opened a temporary corridor in August, allowing cargo ships to exit and enter Odesa Oblast's ports.

Since then, 91 ships have exported 3.3 million metric tons of agricultural and metal products from Ukraine's ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny, according to the Infrastructure Ministry.

Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential
Perplexing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea sparked confusion and concern. Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy reported on Oct. 26 that Ukraine had temporarily halted the use of its new trade route in the Black Sea due to the potenti…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.