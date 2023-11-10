Odesa Oblast resident detained for allegedly aiding Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained an Odesa Oblast resident for allegedly aiding Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain export infrastructure, the SBU said on Nov. 10.

The woman, a resident of the seaside village of Primorske, is suspected of passing information to Russia on Ukrainian grain logistics centers on the Black Sea coast, as well as on military targets.

Russian forces used this information to target drone and missile strikes on the military and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, according to the Security Service.

The suspected spy was passing the information through her son, who lives in Russia and is in contact with Russian intelligence services, the SBU said.

The detainee is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Russia has escalated its attacks against Ukraine's ports and grain infrastructure following Moscow's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

The Ukrainian Navy opened a temporary corridor in August, allowing cargo ships to exit and enter Odesa Oblast's ports.

Since then, 91 ships have exported 3.3 million metric tons of agricultural and metal products from Ukraine's ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny, according to the Infrastructure Ministry.