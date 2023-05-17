Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU: 6 individuals, public cameras identified that shared information on Ukrainian air defense

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 11:36 AM 1 min read
Six individuals who illegally disseminated information about Ukrainian air defense during an attack on Kyiv were identified, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on May 17.

The photos and videos posted by these individuals on social media networks of Ukrainian air defense at work later appeared on Russian internet sources.

Surveillance cameras on several commercial structures which were viewable by people online were also discovered, some of whom later posted the footage onto YouTube.

By doing so, these individuals could have helped Russian forces to geolocate Ukrainian air defense sites and make more precise attacks, putting lives at risk, the SBU wrote.

The punishment for disseminating information about Ukrainian air defense carries from five to eight years in prison.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
