SBU: 6 individuals, public cameras identified that shared information on Ukrainian air defense

Six individuals who illegally disseminated information about Ukrainian air defense during an attack on Kyiv were identified, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on May 17.

The photos and videos posted by these individuals on social media networks of Ukrainian air defense at work later appeared on Russian internet sources.

Surveillance cameras on several commercial structures which were viewable by people online were also discovered, some of whom later posted the footage onto YouTube.

By doing so, these individuals could have helped Russian forces to geolocate Ukrainian air defense sites and make more precise attacks, putting lives at risk, the SBU wrote.

The punishment for disseminating information about Ukrainian air defense carries from five to eight years in prison.