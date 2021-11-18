Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Eastern Europe, News Feed, Mikheil Saakashvili
Saakashvili in intensive care after passing out in jail

by Oleg Sukhov November 18, 2021 11:24 PM 1 min read
Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred to an intensive care unit after falling unconscious in a Georgian jail, a Georgian news agency reported on Nov. 18.

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Executive Committee for Reform. Saakashvili arrived in Georgia to support the United National Movement party in local elections on Oct. 1. He was arrested on arrival and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges of abuse of office and embezzlement. He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest.

Author: Oleg Sukhov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
