Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia, Donald Trump, War, Ukraine, Diplomacy
Edit post

US envoy in Moscow holds talks with Russian deputy FM

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 11, 2025 4:23 PM 2 min read
U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, arrives at the ministry as the Russian Foreign Ministry separately summoned the ambassadors of Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. over alleged "gross interference" in Moscow's affairs and activities "not corresponding with diplomatic status" in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy in Moscow on Feb. 11, Russian state media outlet TASS reported without providing details on the content of the discussions.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later said the meeting focused on "the activities of foreign institutions."

According to Rybakov, diplomatic contacts between Russia and the U.S. have been kept to an absolute minimum in 2024. Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Both the Russian Embassy in Washington and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow continue to operate in limited capacities. U.S. consular services in Russia have been largely suspended since 2021 due to Moscow's restrictions on diplomatic staffing.

The meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 9 that the U.S. had made progress in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine but declined to provide details.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in contact but did not specify whether their discussions occurred before or after his inauguration.

Speaking to the Kyiv Independent, American political analyst Alexandra Filippenko pointed out that Lynne and Rybakov's talks mark an unusually high-level meeting.

"It doesn't mean that the American side is making (an effort to restore ties), but the Russian side is showing an increased level of communication," she added.

US to consult allies on Ukraine peace plan, seeks Europe’s arms purchases for Kyiv, media report
Keith Kellogg, Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, reportedly assured European diplomats that NATO allies would be consulted before finalizing any proposal.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:22 PM

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.