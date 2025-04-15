Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region becomes first to reduce military enlistment payments

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has become the first Russian region to reduce enlistment payments for soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on April 15, citing local officials.

Throughout the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, regional authorities in Russia have significantly increased recruitment bonuses to encourage new troops to join the military amid heavy losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In Yamalo-Nenets, payments have now reverted to earlier levels. Instead of the previously offered 3.1 million rubles (about $37,700), new recruits will receive 1.9 million rubles (roughly $23,100). The higher payment had been in effect from Jan. 20 through April 15.

The highest bonus in Russia is still offered in Samara Oblast, where officers and those renewing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry can receive 3.6 million rubles ($43,800).

At the start of 2025, six regions — including Chuvashia, Mari El, Bashkortostan, Smolensk and Kaluga oblasts, and Primorsky Krai — increased their payments. Kaluga Oblast saw the steepest jump, from 800,000 to 2 million rubles (about $9,700 to $24,300).

As of late March, the Russian government was spending about 2 billion rubles ($24.3 million) per day on enlistment bonuses, according to the Russian Finance Ministry. Roughly three-quarters of that — 1.5 billion rubles ($18.2 million) — is paid by regional governments, which are spending nearly 3% of their budgets on recruitment efforts. The remaining 500 million rubles ($6 million) comes from the federal government.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin approved a reduction in compensation for soldiers wounded in the war against Ukraine.

In October, Russian forces suffered their deadliest month since the invasion began. British defense intelligence reported that Russian casualties in Ukraine totaled 41,980 killed or wounded that month, according to U.K. Defense Minister John Healey.

Despite record losses, Russian troops have been making increasingly rapid gains along the front line.