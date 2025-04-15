The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Russia's Defense Ministry
Edit post

Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region becomes first to reduce military enlistment payments

by Kateryna Hodunova April 15, 2025 5:43 PM 2 min read
Russian servicemen, involved in the country's military action in Ukraine, march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2024. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has become the first Russian region to reduce enlistment payments for soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on April 15, citing local officials.

Throughout the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, regional authorities in Russia have significantly increased recruitment bonuses to encourage new troops to join the military amid heavy losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In Yamalo-Nenets, payments have now reverted to earlier levels. Instead of the previously offered 3.1 million rubles (about $37,700), new recruits will receive 1.9 million rubles (roughly $23,100). The higher payment had been in effect from Jan. 20 through April 15.

The highest bonus in Russia is still offered in Samara Oblast, where officers and those renewing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry can receive 3.6 million rubles ($43,800).

At the start of 2025, six regions — including Chuvashia, Mari El, Bashkortostan, Smolensk and Kaluga oblasts, and Primorsky Krai — increased their payments. Kaluga Oblast saw the steepest jump, from 800,000 to 2 million rubles (about $9,700 to $24,300).

As of late March, the Russian government was spending about 2 billion rubles ($24.3 million) per day on enlistment bonuses, according to the Russian Finance Ministry. Roughly three-quarters of that — 1.5 billion rubles ($18.2 million) — is paid by regional governments, which are spending nearly 3% of their budgets on recruitment efforts. The remaining 500 million rubles ($6 million) comes from the federal government.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin approved a reduction in compensation for soldiers wounded in the war against Ukraine.

In October, Russian forces suffered their deadliest month since the invasion began. British defense intelligence reported that Russian casualties in Ukraine totaled 41,980 killed or wounded that month, according to U.K. Defense Minister John Healey.

Despite record losses, Russian troops have been making increasingly rapid gains along the front line.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explosion struck, throwing her three meters away into
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.