Russia’s war against Ukraine, in 5 minutes

Feb. 24, 2024, marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine. Look back at the key moments that defined Ukraine’s modern history from the EuroMaidan Revolution to the present day.
The European Union’s new 50 billion euro ($54 billion) Ukraine Facility will make its first transfer of 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) to Ukraine in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Feb. 24.
Two years of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of 83,000 Russian soldiers, according to a joint study by independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona, published on Feb. 24.
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said on Feb. 24 that he is against the Netherlands signing a 10-year agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine, the day after Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands will sign the agreement.
The German Foreign Ministry has officially adopted the Ukrainian transliteration of Kyiv, changing the spelling in the official country directory from the Russian transliteration of Kiew to Kyjiw from Feb. 24.
Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant serves as NLMK's primary production facility. It accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to the total Russian steel production.
Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
"The future of Ukraine lies in the European Union," read a joint statement released by European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
In his statement marking the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Syrskyi also thanked Ukrainian soldiers, emergency service workers, and volunteers for their commitment, adding that "today, more than ever, we need unity."
Russia has lost 409,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a fire erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), according to statements from the regional governor.
At least 10,582 civilians have been killed and nearly 20,000 have been injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said.
On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.K. pledges £245 million ($311 million) to enhance Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves within the next year, according to the country's defense ministry.
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 24 with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and also launched Kh-59 missiles from the Sea of Azov, Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.