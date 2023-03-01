Russia’s shelling of Kupiansk kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 killed a 63-year-old man, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russia’s shelling also damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten and a park.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces fired at Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers.

Overnight on Feb. 28, Russian forces also shelled Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia’s overnight attacks on Kharkiv Oblast damaged eight houses and farm buildings in the village of Vovchanski Khutory and a house in Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Feb. 28.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine’s northeast and has been subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.