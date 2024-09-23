The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Chess, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Russia's global chess ban upheld, move hailed as 'a victory for Ukraine'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2024 9:03 AM 2 min read
Illustrative close-up photo of a chess board (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The chess teams of Russia and Belarus are to remain banned from international competitions, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) ruled on Sept. 22.

Both countries were excluded from the federation in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

FIDE barred Russian and Belarusian flags from its events, but allowed players from Russia and Belarus to participate under the neutral FIDE flag.

During a meeting of the FIDE general assembly in Budapest on Sept. 22, 66 countries voted to support a last-minute proposal to consult the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow some Russian and Belarusian disabled and junior teams to participate in international chess events.

The delegates of 41 countries voted not to admit players at all, 21 voted to lift the ban entirely, and 27 abstained or were absent.

Those in support of the ban point to the fact Russia's chess federation is closely intertwined with its government and military – ex-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are both board members.

The FIDE Council now has the final say on a decision but is not expected to overturn the result.

Speaking to the BBC the head of the English Chess Federation Malcolm Pein described the vote as a "crushing defeat" for Russia.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation's Viktor Kapustin said the result was a "victory for Ukraine."

"Russia is an aggressor and invader, and the aggressor must be punished in all spheres of their life, including sport. It's important to keep the sanctions, or even strengthen them. For them to recognise their crimes," he added.

Zelensky latest to nudge Biden toward boosting Ukraine’s firepower during US trip
President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to be the latest world leader to nudge his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a face-to-face meeting into providing more firepower to Kyiv — key to a potential Ukrainian victory — and the crucial right to use it against Russia’s invading forces without restrictions. T…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.