Russia's global chess ban upheld, move hailed as 'a victory for Ukraine'

The chess teams of Russia and Belarus are to remain banned from international competitions, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) ruled on Sept. 22.

Both countries were excluded from the federation in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

FIDE barred Russian and Belarusian flags from its events, but allowed players from Russia and Belarus to participate under the neutral FIDE flag.

During a meeting of the FIDE general assembly in Budapest on Sept. 22, 66 countries voted to support a last-minute proposal to consult the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow some Russian and Belarusian disabled and junior teams to participate in international chess events.

The delegates of 41 countries voted not to admit players at all, 21 voted to lift the ban entirely, and 27 abstained or were absent.

Those in support of the ban point to the fact Russia's chess federation is closely intertwined with its government and military – ex-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are both board members.

The FIDE Council now has the final say on a decision but is not expected to overturn the result.

Speaking to the BBC the head of the English Chess Federation Malcolm Pein described the vote as a "crushing defeat" for Russia.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation's Viktor Kapustin said the result was a "victory for Ukraine."

"Russia is an aggressor and invader, and the aggressor must be punished in all spheres of their life, including sport. It's important to keep the sanctions, or even strengthen them. For them to recognise their crimes," he added.