Russian Tu-134 aircraft set ablaze in Orenburg Oblast, military intelligence claims

A Russian Tu-134 military transport aircraft was set on fire at a military airfield in Orenburg Oblast overnight on Oct. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

"Such Soviet aircraft are used, in particular, to transport the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry," HUR said.

According to the agency, the plane, which belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, burned down at the Orenburg-2 airfield.