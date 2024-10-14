Skip to content
Russian Tu-134 aircraft set ablaze in Orenburg Oblast, military intelligence claims

by Kateryna Denisova October 14, 2024 8:45 AM 1 min read
The footage purporting to show the aftermath after the Tu-134 aircraft was set on fire in Orenburg Oblast overnight on Oct. 13. (HUR)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Russian Tu-134 military transport aircraft was set on fire at a military airfield in Orenburg Oblast overnight on Oct. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

"Such Soviet aircraft are used, in particular, to transport the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry," HUR said.

According to the agency, the plane, which belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, burned down at the Orenburg-2 airfield.

10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
