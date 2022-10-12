Russian troops sustain equipment, personnel loss in Ukraine's south on Oct. 12

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that they completed over 300 fire missions, targeting and damaging two Russian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an APC. The Ukrainian military also destroyed an ammunition depot near the village of Dudchany in Kherson Oblast as well as a control post and a communication hub in Sukhanovo district of the same region. Russia's army also reportedly lost at least 23 soldiers on the southern front line, an armored vehicle, and one Shahed-type drone over the reporting period.