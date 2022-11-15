Russian troops digging in on east bank of Dnipro River

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are regrouping and continuing to set up defensive lines on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's south after their withdrawal from the west bank, including from Kherson, on Nov. 11, according to Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.

Russian troops are firing at Ukrainian positions and civilian areas with rockets, artillery, and kamikaze drones from the east bank, the command said. Nearly 40 Russian reconnaissance drones were detected in the area by the Southern Command.