Russian student jailed for renaming Wi-Fi network to pro-Ukraine salute

A Russian student at Moscow State University received a 10-day jail sentence for renaming a Wi-Fi network name to "Slava Ukraini" - a Ukrainian national salute that means “Glory to Ukraine," Moscow court documents revealed on March 9.

On Thursday, a Moscow court found the student guilty of displaying "symbols of extremist organisations" under Russia's criminal code.

The student was arrested just one day earlier, on Wednesday, when a police officer discovered the network name in the university's student accommodation quarters. The student's room was subsequently searched and Wi-Fi router seized.

The Moscow court alleged that the Wi-Fi name was being used to promote the pro-Ukrainian salute. As a result, the student was found guilty of "public demonstration of Nazi symbolism."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made false claims about a "neo-Nazi regime" to justify Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Russian have been arrested and sentenced to prisoner terms for showing dissent against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In 2023, at least 21,000 people were targeted by Russia's "repressive laws" used to "crack down on anti-war activists," according to Amnesty International.

The term "Slava Ukraini" is used as a patriotic rallying cry among Ukrainians, akin to "God save the King" in the U.K. or "Vive la France." The phrase can be traced back over a century and is tied to Ukrainians’ efforts to build an independent state, most notably in the face of enduring Russian aggression.