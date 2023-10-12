Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, including child, injure 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on several settlements in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12 killed two people, including an 11-year-old boy, and injured seven other residents, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The child was killed in a Russian strike on the village of Bahatyr in the Volnovakha district, the report said.

His six-year-old brother sustained injuries to his torso, and his 31-year-old mother was hospitalized with multiple lacerations, according to the prosecutors.

Russian forces also targeted Avdiivka, a front-line town currently facing heavy ground assaults and regular shelling and air strikes.

A 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in today's attacks against Avdiivka, the prosecutors reported.

In the strike on the village of Halytsynivka in the Pokrovsk district, a 32-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were reportedly injured.

Russian forces attacked the town of Hirnyk in the same district, killing a 44-year-old woman and injuring her 24-year-old son-in-law, the prosecutors said.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.