Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, including child, injure 7

by Martin Fornusek October 12, 2023 7:46 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on several settlements in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12 killed two people, including an 11-year-old boy, and injured seven other residents, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The child was killed in a Russian strike on the village of Bahatyr in the Volnovakha district, the report said.

His six-year-old brother sustained injuries to his torso, and his 31-year-old mother was hospitalized with multiple lacerations, according to the prosecutors.

Russian forces also targeted Avdiivka, a front-line town currently facing heavy ground assaults and regular shelling and air strikes.

A 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in today's attacks against Avdiivka, the prosecutors reported.

In the strike on the village of Halytsynivka in the Pokrovsk district, a 32-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were reportedly injured.

Russian forces attacked the town of Hirnyk in the same district, killing a 44-year-old woman and injuring her 24-year-old son-in-law, the prosecutors said.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relative static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the mos…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
