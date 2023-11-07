Russian strikes damage infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia district, the regional governor Yurii Malashko reported on Nov. 7.

The attack took place at 5: 30 p.m. local time, and the type of missiles used is still being established, Malashko said on Telegram.

No casualties have been reported, according to the oblast governor, who didn’t provide any further details.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces hit an infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

There were no casualties in the attack, according to preliminary information cited by Lysak. He didn’t specify which facility was struck.

Both Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih are frequent targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front lines.

Kryvyi Rih, the second most populous city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is a city in central Ukraine with a pre-war population of over 600,000.

Zaporizhzhia, a southern regional center with a population of over 700,000, lies around 35 kilometers north of the front line.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been ongoing since June to liberate the part of the region occupied by Russian troops last year.