Russian rocket strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills man

Russian forces launched a rocket strike on a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Komyshuvakha community on Nov. 1, killing a 52-year-old man, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russia carried out the attack at around 12:30 p.m. using multiple-launch rocket systems, the governor said.

The man was reportedly killed while walking on the street. Several houses were also said to have been damaged in the attack.

The small town of Komyshuvakha lies less than 20 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhzhia and around 20 kilometers north of the front line.

Russian troops launched 183 attacks against 26 Zaporizhzhia Oblast settlements over the past day, damaging several buildings but inflicting no casualties, Malashko reported earlier on Nov. 1.