Russian strike on Kherson Oblast injures 2

A Russian strike on the Kherson district in Kherson Oblast in the afternoon on Oct. 9 injured two women, local officials reported.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russia carried out the attack at around 5 p.m. local time.

The prosecutors said that the attack injured two elderly women, one of whom was hospitalized.

This is at least the third consecutive attack on the city of Kherson or its vicinity on the same day.

In the morning on Oct. 9, a Russian attack against Kherson injured a 55-year-old security guard of a local library, the prosecutors reported.

Later during the day, Russia's military reportedly shelled a neighboring village, injuring a 63-year-old woman.