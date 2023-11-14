Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast around midday on Nov. 14 injured a 49-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The woman was provided with necessary medical attention, the prosecutors said.

No further details on the circumstances of the attack were provided at the moment.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Earlier on Nov. 14, a Russian strike on Kherson injured a 54-year-old woman, the regional military administration reported.