Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures woman

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 3:45 PM 1 min read
A view of the shallow Dnipro River placed near the destructed Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Beryslav city of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast around midday on Nov. 14 injured a 49-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The woman was provided with necessary medical attention, the prosecutors said.

No further details on the circumstances of the attack were provided at the moment.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Earlier on Nov. 14, a Russian strike on Kherson injured a 54-year-old woman, the regional military administration reported.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

9:51 AM

Russia claims it shot down ballistic missile over Belgorod Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that air defense had shot down a "target" near the village of Bessonovka, about 30 kilometers from the city of Belgorod and close to 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv did not comment on the claim, and it cannot be independently verified.
6:10 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:45 AM

Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec 11 seeking to secure additional support for Ukraine as additional U.S. aid funding remains in question.
1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
8:54 PM

Polish parliament elects Tusk as PM.

Polish Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister, following a vote in the country's parliament, the Sejm, on Dec. 11.
7:18 PM

Polish PM Morawiecki loses confidence vote.

The decision to remove Morawiecki represented an effective end to the eight years of power by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), and an opportunity for opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to form a new government
* indicates required
