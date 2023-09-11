Russian strike injures medic, patient in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against a medical facility in Stanislav, Kherson Oblast on Sept. 11, injuring two women, a 33-year-old medic and a 63-year-old patient, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strike also damaged the roof and the windows of the facility.

According to a report by a coalition of Ukrainian and international institutions published in August, Ukraine's hospitals, medical workers, and healthcare infrastructure have suffered at least 1,014 attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As of July 14, 2023, some 148 medical workers were killed and 106 were wounded, based on the report.