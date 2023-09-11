Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strike injures medic, patient in Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023 3:59 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against a medical facility in Stanislav, Kherson Oblast on Sept. 11, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against a medical facility in Stanislav, Kherson Oblast on Sept. 11, injuring two women, a 33-year-old medic and a 63-year-old patient, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strike also damaged the roof and the windows of the facility.

According to a report by a coalition of Ukrainian and international institutions published in August, Ukraine's hospitals, medical workers, and healthcare infrastructure have suffered at least 1,014 attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As of July 14, 2023, some 148 medical workers were killed and 106 were wounded, based on the report.

Report: Ukraine’s healthcare system suffered over 1,000 attacks over full-scale war
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian hospitals, medical workers, and healthcare infrastructure suffered at least 1,014 attacks, according to a report by a coalition of Ukrainian and international institutions published on Aug. 10.
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
