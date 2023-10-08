Russian strike against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast kills civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance
A Russian strike against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuiv district killed a 65-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
The governor reported on the incident at around 7 p.m. local time. He did not provide further details on the circumstances and consequences of the attack.
The town of Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of 18,000, lies roughly 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and only around five kilometers south of the Russian border.
The settlement suffers regular strikes by Russian forces.