Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injures 2

Russia launched an artillery attack against the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Vasylivka district on Feb. 26, injuring two men, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The victims were provided with medical attention, the governor noted.

Further details about the damage dealt to the village are being determined.

Prymorske lies on the east bank of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir and roughly 10 kilometers north of the front line.

While parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain occupied by Russian forces, the Ukrainian-controlled territory suffers regular attacks from the Russian side.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 213 attacks against 11 settlements in the oblast, damaging buildings and infrastructure but not inflicting any casualties, Fedorov said in his morning report on Feb. 26.