Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injures 2

by Martin Fornusek February 26, 2024 1:35 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Current Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov listens to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on April 20, 2022, at the time as the exiled mayor of Melitopol. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery attack against the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Vasylivka district on Feb. 26, injuring two men, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The victims were provided with medical attention, the governor noted.

Further details about the damage dealt to the village are being determined.

Prymorske lies on the east bank of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir and roughly 10 kilometers north of the front line.

While parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain occupied by Russian forces, the Ukrainian-controlled territory suffers regular attacks from the Russian side.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 213 attacks against 11 settlements in the oblast, damaging buildings and infrastructure but not inflicting any casualties, Fedorov said in his morning report on Feb. 26.

Ukraine war latest: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers, 180,000 Russians killed in war, says Zelensky
Key developments on Feb. 24-25: * Zelensky: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russia’s war * Western allies reaffirm support for Ukraine on 2nd anniversary of full-scale invasion * Yermak: Ukraine could invite Russia to global peace summit in future * Budanov: Russia’s goals for 2024 same as…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
7:43 AM

ISW: Russian officials refrain from publicly discussing invasion anniversary.

Russian officials and state-controlled media largely refrained from publicly discussing the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to avoid highlighting Russia's failure to achieve its stated military objectives, the Institute for the Study of War announced in their daily assessment on Feb. 25.
3:38 AM

Bloomberg: Biden to meet with House speaker.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, at the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s security needs, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 25.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.