Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces shelled a local grocery store in the town of Beryslav on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 80 kilometers from Kherson.

The shelling killed two people and injured three others who were taken to the hospital, the Kherson Regional Administration reported on Jan. 25.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.