Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling injures 3 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 9:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four more settlements in Kherson Oblast on May 13, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the communities of Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Chornobaivka, and Zolota Balka. Civilian infrastructure was reportedly damaged in the attacks.

According to Prokudin, an earlier attack on Beryslav has resulted in a loss of power.

Earlier on May 13, Russian attacks injured two people in Chornobaivka, a northern suburb of Kherson that hosts an inactive airfield.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported 88 Russian attacks in the region over May 12 with two civilians killed and four injured.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been shelling the liberated territories, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian shelling of two communities in Kharkiv Oblast injured five civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, the regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on May 13.

On the morning of May 13, Russian forces attacked Khatnie in the Kupiansk community with artillery, injuring two women, one man, and a 15-year-old boy, according to the report.

Less than an hour later, a Russian attack on Ohirtseve village in the Chuhuiv community injured a 61-year-old civilian.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
