Russian shelling injures 3 in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces shelled four more settlements in Kherson Oblast on May 13, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the communities of Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Chornobaivka, and Zolota Balka. Civilian infrastructure was reportedly damaged in the attacks.

According to Prokudin, an earlier attack on Beryslav has resulted in a loss of power.

Earlier on May 13, Russian attacks injured two people in Chornobaivka, a northern suburb of Kherson that hosts an inactive airfield.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported 88 Russian attacks in the region over May 12 with two civilians killed and four injured.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been shelling the liberated territories, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian shelling of two communities in Kharkiv Oblast injured five civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, the regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on May 13.

On the morning of May 13, Russian forces attacked Khatnie in the Kupiansk community with artillery, injuring two women, one man, and a 15-year-old boy, according to the report.

Less than an hour later, a Russian attack on Ohirtseve village in the Chuhuiv community injured a 61-year-old civilian.