Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast kills man; deaths from prior attacks rise by 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling on Nov. 17 in the town of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, killed a 60-year-old man, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Authorities are investigating whether there are more casualties or damage that resulted from the shelling.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported three more deaths after the previous day's attacks.

Russian forces used a variety of different weapons, including artillery, drones, multiple-launch-rocket systems, tanks, and planes, to attack Kherson Oblast over the past day, leaving six dead and at least 10 injured, including a child, Prokudin said earlier on Nov. 17.

The attacks struck residential areas of the oblast. Russian shelling hit the city of Kherson more than 40 times.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure as well, including office buildings, shops, medical facilities, and others.

Two of the women who were being treated for their injuries died in the hospital, and another previously unreported woman was deemed killed. Four additional people reportedly remain in the hospital, and another resident of Bilozerka was injured.

Prokudin shared a video documenting the destruction caused by the Russian attacks.