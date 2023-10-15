Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, wounds another

by Lance Luo October 16, 2023 1:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling on Oct. 14  killed a 58-year-old woman and wounded a 26-year-old man in  Donetsk Oblast, the media outlet Suspilne reported.

The woman was killed in her yard when shells struck her home in the city of Avdiivka.

On the same day, shelling in the village of Ocheretyne injured a 26-year-old man.

"A man was taken to the hospital with a concussion, fracture and shrapnel wounds for medical treatment. According to preliminary data, the Russian army shelled both settlements with artillery," regional spokesperson Anastasia Medvedeva said.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the attack.

Russian attacks on Avdiivka on Oct. 14 also struck an apartment building, likely burying a resident beneath the rubble.

Russia launched a new onslaught in the Avdiivka area on Oct. 12 and has been steadily increasing offensive operations in the region.

"There has never been such an amount of equipment that the Russians used in action. There has never been such a number of personnel at the same time," said the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration earlier this week.

Avdiivka has long been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. A battleground since the onset of the Donbas war in 2014, the city has been left largely in ruins after almost a decade on the front lines.

Ukraine war latest: SBU attack on energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast causes blackout
Key developments on Oct. 15: * SBU attacks on energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast cause blackout * Western countries lease air defense systems to Ukraine * Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure cause partial blackouts in Kherson * Majority of Ukrainians turn away from Russian me…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.