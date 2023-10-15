Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, wounds another

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling on Oct. 14 killed a 58-year-old woman and wounded a 26-year-old man in Donetsk Oblast, the media outlet Suspilne reported.

The woman was killed in her yard when shells struck her home in the city of Avdiivka.

On the same day, shelling in the village of Ocheretyne injured a 26-year-old man.

"A man was taken to the hospital with a concussion, fracture and shrapnel wounds for medical treatment. According to preliminary data, the Russian army shelled both settlements with artillery," regional spokesperson Anastasia Medvedeva said.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the attack.

Russian attacks on Avdiivka on Oct. 14 also struck an apartment building, likely burying a resident beneath the rubble.

Russia launched a new onslaught in the Avdiivka area on Oct. 12 and has been steadily increasing offensive operations in the region.

"There has never been such an amount of equipment that the Russians used in action. There has never been such a number of personnel at the same time," said the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration earlier this week.

Avdiivka has long been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. A battleground since the onset of the Donbas war in 2014, the city has been left largely in ruins after almost a decade on the front lines.