News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Sevastopol
Russian proxy says air defense active in occupied Crimea amid reported explosions

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2024 3:44 PM 2 min read
Archive photo: A view of the Bay of Sevastopol.
Archive photo: A view of the Bay of Sevastopol on Aug. 13, 2015 in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. (Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense is active in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, the Russian proxy leader in the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on March 1 amid reports of explosions, urging people to stay in shelters.

Blasts could be heard in Sevastopol, Yevpatoriia, and near Simferopol in occupied Crimea, Suspilne and local Telegram channels reported, citing local residents.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, there was a successful hit against the Hvardiiske airbase not far from Simferopol. Suspilne also said that explosions were heard near Hvardiiske and that smoke could be seen above a bridge.

"The military is working to destroy aerial targets," Razvozhayev said on his Telegram.

Crimean Wind wrote that smoke could be seen over a bay in Sevastopol, publishing accompanying footage.

0:00
/
Alleged aftermath of explosions in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on March 1, 2024. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

Razvozhayev claimed that smoke visible in Sevastopol is the "(Russian) military using standard means of camouflage," claiming that no damage was recorded.

The Kerch Bridge and the Dzhankoi checkpoint in Sevastopol have been closed, Ukrinform reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces damaged at least three Russian military aircraft at the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol on Feb. 2, Ukraine's military intelligence agency confirmed.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
