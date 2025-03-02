Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Russian proxy claims IAEA team arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via occupied territory

by Olena Goncharova March 2, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read
Reactor four at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. (Photo: Energoatom/ Telegram.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on March 1, marking the first time the agency's monitors reached the site through the occupied territory.

The Moscow-appointed head of the plant said the rotation of inspectors was facilitated by Russian forces and followed extensive talks between the heads of Russia’s state nuclear company, Rosatom, and the IAEA.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

The latest rotation faced delays due to ongoing military activity around the site, with Kyiv and Moscow each accusing the other of violating safety agreements meant to ensure the IAEA’s secure passage.

‘Nuclear blackmail:’ Russia strikes Chornobyl as world leaders gather for Munich Security Conference
Russia attacked Ukraine’s decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear power plant on Feb. 14 just as world leaders gathered for the Munich Security Conference — in Moscow’s latest nuclear threat against Kyiv. Videos shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky show a drone breaking through Chornobyl’s “sa…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

The IAEA did not provide immediate comment and Ukrainian officials did not issue a statement on the matter.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, during the early weeks of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. While the facility remains under Russian control, it is not currently generating electricity.

Since September 2022, the IAEA has maintained a presence at Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine’s other nuclear facilities, aiming to monitor risks and ensure nuclear safety. The agency has consistently warned that ongoing hostilities in the area pose serious dangers. Despite its efforts, security concerns around the plant remain unresolved as fighting continues in the region.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has urged both Ukrainian and Russian forces to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could jeopardize the plant’s safety.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric munitions depot in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff reports
A video of the strike shows an initial explosion is followed by a spectacular series of much larger subsequent explosions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Olena Goncharova
4:35 PM
Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
