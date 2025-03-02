Russian proxy claims IAEA team arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via occupied territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on March 1, marking the first time the agency's monitors reached the site through the occupied territory.

The Moscow-appointed head of the plant said the rotation of inspectors was facilitated by Russian forces and followed extensive talks between the heads of Russia’s state nuclear company, Rosatom, and the IAEA.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

The latest rotation faced delays due to ongoing military activity around the site, with Kyiv and Moscow each accusing the other of violating safety agreements meant to ensure the IAEA’s secure passage.

The IAEA did not provide immediate comment and Ukrainian officials did not issue a statement on the matter.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, during the early weeks of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. While the facility remains under Russian control, it is not currently generating electricity.

Since September 2022, the IAEA has maintained a presence at Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine’s other nuclear facilities, aiming to monitor risks and ensure nuclear safety. The agency has consistently warned that ongoing hostilities in the area pose serious dangers. Despite its efforts, security concerns around the plant remain unresolved as fighting continues in the region.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has urged both Ukrainian and Russian forces to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could jeopardize the plant’s safety.