Russian proxies in Kherson plan to relocate or deport up to 60,000 city residents

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo announced an "organized displacement of the civilian population" from municipalities around Kherson to the territories "on the Dnipro River's left bank." He said that all Russian top proxies, including himself, will move too.

The city of Kherson is fully located on the river's right bank.

Saldo didn't specify where exactly the people will be relocated or deported to. According to him, Russian forces plan to relocate 50,000–60,000 Ukrainians.

Kirill Stremousov, one of the top Russian proxies in Kherson Oblast, said that Ukrainian forces might soon start advancing on Kherson and called locals to flee.