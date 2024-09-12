Russian propagandists bemoan Trump's debate performance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple commentators for Russian state television on Sept. 11 expressed disappointment in former U.S. President Donald Trump's performance in the first debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

TV hosts argued that Trump must have been "sabotaged" to perform so poorly against Harris.

Harris and Trump faced off in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 in their first and possibly only debate since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July. The Harris camp regarded the night as a win, with pop star Taylor Swift endorsing the vice president just after the debate.

Russian state TV personalities complained that Trump was "disadvantaged" in the debate, with some criticizing the moderators for fact-checking Trump's claims in real time.

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov expressed outrage when moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump's baseless allegation about immigrants eating people's cats and dogs.

"Why would he do that? I thought he was supposed to be unbiased!" Solovyov said.

Alexey Naumov, a panelist from the Russian International Affairs Council, also bemoaned Trump's poor showing against Harris.

"(Harris) managed to lure Trump into every trap she set up for him," he said.

"I wish I hadn't watched that."

Dimitri Simes, a former Trump adviser who was recently indicted by the U.S. for violating sanctions against Russia, complained that the visual effect of the split-screen undercut Trump's height advantage over Harris by making the candidates appear on the same level.

Simes also offered his perspective on Trump's refusal to back a Ukrainian victory and his purported plan to end the war in 24 hours if re-elected president.

According to Simes, Trump will end the war by ordering President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept all of Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands. He will then immediately cut off all U.S. aid to Ukraine if Zelensky refuses to comply, Simes predicted.

The U.S. recently announced a sweeping crackdown against Russian propaganda outlets for alleged attempts to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. Previously, Moscow has been accused of launching disinformation campaigns to back Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.