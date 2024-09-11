Trump refuses to answer if he believes Ukraine's victory is in US interests

This audio is created with AI assistance

When asked at the U.S. presidential debate on Sept. 10 about Russia's full-scale invasion and whether Ukraine being victorious was in the best interests of the U.S., former President Donald Trump refused to answer and instead pivoted.

"I think it's in the U.S.'s best interest to get this war finished and just get it done. Negotiate a deal," Trump said.

The former president also reiterated previous statements that his primary concern was ending the war but refrained from detailing how he planned to do so.

Responding to a direct question about his proposed plan to negotiate an end to the full-scale war, Trump again declined to give any specifics.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned the sanctity of sovereignty and international borders as one of the most crucial elements of global rules and norms and again pledged to support Ukraine.

Harris criticized Trump's position on Ukraine, saying, "I believe the reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give it up. And that's not who we are as Americans."