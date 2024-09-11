The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, US elections, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump refuses to answer if he believes Ukraine's victory is in US interests

by Nate Ostiller and Owen Racer September 11, 2024 5:30 AM 1 min read
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former U.S. President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

When asked at the U.S. presidential debate on Sept. 10 about Russia's full-scale invasion and whether Ukraine being victorious was in the best interests of the U.S., former President Donald Trump refused to answer and instead pivoted.

"I think it's in the U.S.'s best interest to get this war finished and just get it done. Negotiate a deal," Trump said.

The former president also reiterated previous statements that his primary concern was ending the war but refrained from detailing how he planned to do so.

Responding to a direct question about his proposed plan to negotiate an end to the full-scale war, Trump again declined to give any specifics.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned the sanctity of sovereignty and international borders as one of the most crucial elements of global rules and norms and again pledged to support Ukraine.

Harris criticized Trump's position on Ukraine, saying, "I believe the reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give it up. And that's not who we are as Americans."

Biden weighs lifting long-range weapons restrictions for Ukraine, Reuters reports
U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the potential lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons is currently under consideration, Reuters reported on September 10.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Nate Ostiller, Owen Racer
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:32 PM

Russian Navy starts Ocean-2024 exercises.

The Russian Navy has started the naval exercise Ocean-2024, which will take place on five seas and test operational readiness and the use of high-precision weapons, among other objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.