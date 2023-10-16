Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian theologian, known church critic Andrei Kuraev leaves Russia for Czechia

by Martin Fornusek October 16, 2023 10:51 PM 1 min read
Russian missionary, theologian, and Protodeacon Andrei Kuraev at Moscow House of Books in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2017. (Mark Nakoykher/Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missionary and theologian Andrei Kuraev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-linked Russian Orthodox Church, announced on Oct. 16 that he had relocated from Russia to Czechia's capital, Prague.

Kuraev wrote on his Telegram channel that his "Moscow world was destroyed" as it is becoming increasingly difficult to "write, speak, and lecture" in Russia, while in Europe, his public events and lectures are still possible.

He said that he chose Prague because of memories of a "happy childhood" and personal ties in the Czech capital.

"This is labor migration. I hope it's seasonal," he added.

Kuraev is a prominent religious figure in Russia, known for his disputes with the Russian Orthodox Church's hierarchy. He has also criticized the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, for which he received a fine for "discrediting the Russian army."

In response to his critical statements toward the church, Protodeacon Kuraev was stripped of his clerical rank in 2020.

The theologian also sparked controversy in 2013 by alleging the existence of a "gay lobby" inside the Russian Orthodox Church, for which he lost his teaching position at the Moscow Theological Academy.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.