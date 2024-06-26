Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian oligarchs, Oligarchs, EU sanctions, European Union, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Russian oligarch Pumpyansky wins appeal against EU sanctions

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 6:51 PM 2 min read
Dmitry Pumpyansky, billionaire and owner of TMK PAO, left, and Victor Rashnikov, owner of Magnitgorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC, look on from the audience at a Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) event in Moscow, Russia, on March 14, 2019. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian oligarch and business tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky has successfully appealed against sanctions imposed by the European Union, according to a decision by the EU General Court published on June 26.

The court in Luxembourg ordered the EU Council to remove both Dmitry Pumpyansky and his wife, Galina Pumpyanskaya, from the sanctions list, which had been implemented in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, the council was instructed to cover its own costs and pay Pumpyansky's legal expenses.

Sanctions were initially imposed on Pumpyansky, the former head of Sinara and TMK, in March 2022.

Both companies were accused of supporting Russia's war efforts. TMK is a key supplier of manufactured steel to Russian energy giant Gazprom, while Sinara is a prominent Russian investment bank, both allegedly linked to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

EU authorities said that Pumpyansky benefited from cooperation with Russian authorities and state-owned enterprises, providing "substantial income to the Russian government, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine."

Galina Pumpyanskaya was also sanctioned due to her role as head of the charity foundation owned by Sinara.

Following the imposition of sanctions, Pumpyansky resigned from the boards of Sinara and TMK. He initially challenged the sanctions in court, but his lawsuit was rejected in September 2023, with the court noting his continued involvement in sectors critical to the Kremlin.

The sanctions also extended to his son, Alexander Pumpyansky, in 2022. However, Alexander successfully appealed against the sanctions in November 2023.

This latest ruling marks a significant legal victory for the Pumpyansky family amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic sanctions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Opinion: Why arguments against using Russian assets for Ukraine don’t hold water
If Ukraine is going to defeat Russia and rebuild itself after the war, it will need huge sums of money, probably exceeding what Western electorates and politicians are willing or able to provide. The good news is that there is a massive pot of non-Western money already available: the $300
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.