Russian official threatens military attacks against Finland, Sweden.

Dmitry Polyansky, a deputy representative of Russia at the United Nations, said that Sweden and Finland joining NATO would turn them into enemy countries. “They know that the moment they become members of NATO it will imply certain mirror moves on the Russian side,” he told the unherd.com news site. “If there are NATO detachments in those territories, these territories would become a target — or a possible target — for a strike.” Finland and Sweden have considered joining NATO to boost their defense since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.