Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian officer formerly in charge of Moscow air defense arrested for bribery

by Martin Fornusek September 7, 2023 1:34 PM 2 min read
Major General Konstantin Ogienko, the former commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defense Army. (Source: Balashikha City Administration/VK)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Major General Konstantin Ogienko, a Russian military officer formerly in command of Moscow's air defense, had been arrested on bribery charges, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 7.

The ex-commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defense Army, together with another officer Major General Dmitry Belyatsky, took a bribe of 500,000 rubles ($5,000), TASS news agency cited the court.

This sum was the first payment of 30 million rubles ($300,000) that the suspects reportedly demanded from the head of the non-governmental organization "Nadezhda" to help the person acquire a plot of land owned by the Russian Defense Ministry in Dolgoprudny and Lobnya near Moscow, TASS said.

The case against Ogienko was reportedly launched in July, after which the officer was relieved of command. According to Russian media, Belyatsky pleaded partially guilty and testified against his co-defendant.

Ogienko pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

There have been multiple cases of drone strikes against the Russian capital in the past few months. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of the attacks, while Kyiv does not generally admit responsibility for strikes and similar incidents taking place on Russian territory.

Most recently, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said today on Sept. 7 that Russian air defense shot down a drone over Ramenskoye, southeast of Moscow.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
