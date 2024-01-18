Skip to content
Media: Ukrainian drone attack hits oil depot near St Petersburg

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 11:43 AM 1 min read
The Petersburg Oil Terminal on Oct. 17, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight drone attack on an oil depot in Leningrad Oblast, the region surrounding St Petersburg, was carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 18, citing a source in intelligence.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that a Ukrainian drone was intercepted over Leningrad Oblast during the early hours of Jan. 18.

Multiple Russian Telegram channels reported that one drone was shot down over the territory of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal on the Gulf of Finland. The drone allegedly exploded on impact, causing a fire to break out.

"This is a Defense Intelligence operation involving modern Ukrainian assets. Data collection continues, and there are confirmed strikes on targets," the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

The drone strike demonstrates that "military facilities in St Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast are within reach of Ukrainian forces," according to the source.

The attack was "not the first time" Ukrainian drones had attacked Leningrad Oblast, "but there are differences this time, and the enemy has felt them," the source said.

Earlier in January, several drones reportedly struck an oil depot and energy provider in Russia's Oryol Oblast, and explosions were reported at a railway track by an oil depot on the outskirts of Nizhny Tagil, a city near the Urals.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
