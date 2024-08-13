Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, NATO, NATO-Russia, Nuclear arms, Russian Navy, Western Europe
Edit post

Russian Navy trained to strike Europe with nuclear-capable missiles, FT reports, citing secret files

by Daria Svitlyk August 13, 2024 1:46 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian warships sail along the Neva River during the main naval parade marking the Russian Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 28, 2024. (Olga Maltseva/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has trained its Navy to strike targets deep inside Europe with nuclear-capable arms in a potential conflict with NATO, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Aug. 13, referencing secret files provided by undisclosed Western sources.

The files seen by the FT contain maps of targets across western Europe, reaching as far as the west coast of France and Barrow-in-Furness in the U.K.

The alleged plans, drawn up between 2008 and 2014, include lists of targets for missiles that can carry both conventional warheads and tactical nuclear weapons. The revealed files show how Russia anticipated a potential conflict with NATO, planning for a series of strikes across western Europe, the FT writes.

The documents note that tactical nuclear weapons should be used "in combination with other means of destruction" to achieve Russia's goal and highlight the advantages of using nuclear strikes at the early stages of the conflict, according to the outlet.

Analysts and former officials told the FT that Russia's ability to launch attacks on Europe means that various targets across the continent would be at risk as soon as the Russian military clashed with NATO forces in front-line countries like the Baltic states and Poland.

"Their concept of war is total war," said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey who studies arms control, in a comment to the FT.

The Kremlin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, but earlier this year, Russia carried out a series of drills to practice a tactical nuclear strike.

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims
Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments “related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons,” Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Daria Svitlyk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.