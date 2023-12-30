Skip to content
Russian missile strikes kill 3, injure 6 in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet December 30, 2023 10:37 PM 2 min read
A local resident walks with his bicycle in the embattled city of Avdiivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 4, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile strikes on front-line communities in Donetsk Oblast killed three and injured six civilians on Dec. 30, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

In the embattled town of Avdiivka, a Russian missile hit a residential garden, killing the 79-year-old resident, according to the report.

The Russian attack also hit a home in the village of Pokrovsk, killing its 73-year-old owner.

Russian forces also struck Selidove, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring her 36-year-old son, along with three other civilians. Four people have reportedly been hospitalized.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it launched an investigation into the attack as an alleged war crime.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 30 that Russian forces attacked one of the region's thermal power plants near the front line, stopping the production of electricity.

The Energy Ministry also said that 16 electrical substations were left without power, resulting in blackouts in the area.

The attacks come a day after Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine, which killed around 40 people and injured over 160 across the country.  

Author: Alexander Khrebet
News Feed

6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
