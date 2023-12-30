Russian missile strikes kill 3, injure 6 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile strikes on front-line communities in Donetsk Oblast killed three and injured six civilians on Dec. 30, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

In the embattled town of Avdiivka, a Russian missile hit a residential garden, killing the 79-year-old resident, according to the report.

The Russian attack also hit a home in the village of Pokrovsk, killing its 73-year-old owner.

Russian forces also struck Selidove, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring her 36-year-old son, along with three other civilians. Four people have reportedly been hospitalized.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it launched an investigation into the attack as an alleged war crime.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 30 that Russian forces attacked one of the region's thermal power plants near the front line, stopping the production of electricity.

The Energy Ministry also said that 16 electrical substations were left without power, resulting in blackouts in the area.

The attacks come a day after Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine, which killed around 40 people and injured over 160 across the country.