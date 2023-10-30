Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia outskirts damages infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 30, destroying social infrastructure, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

The official did not clarify what specific infrastructure site was destroyed in the attack.

The attack was launched at around 11:30, most likely using ballistic missile weaponry, the governor added.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack, the city's Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said.

Zaporizhzhia, a southern regional center with a population of over 700,000, lies around 35 kilometers north of the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes.

Russian forces launched 178 attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight and on Oct. 29, injuring a 16-year-old boy and a 59-year-old woman, the governor reported earlier.