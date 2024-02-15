Skip to content
Russian missile strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1

by Dmytro Basmat February 15, 2024 3:13 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 8, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person has died as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minayeva told Suspilne on Feb. 15.

According to Minayeva, a woman was found dead in a destroyed home following a Russian missile strike that targeted a residential area.

The missile strike occurred around midnight local time.

Two explosions were reported in the area. Officials are on scene to document the attack.

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.

Earlier in the day, two men were killed in a Russian missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast. Five others were reportedly injured in the attack.

Update: 2 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village
Three men and two women were reportedly injured. Four people were rescued from the debris, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
